Harvard dominates in Ivy opener, 49-17, Murphy has most wins

Friday in Cambridge was grey, with rain ever-threatening. But at 6:30 p.m.—30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of the Harvard football team’s home opener against Ivy League rival Brown—the sun glinted through the clouds. It was a perfect harbinger for the return of football to ancient Harvard Stadium after a pandemic-enforced hiatus of 678 days. Before a surprisingly large crowd of 20,748—the biggest for a non-Yale game since 2010, when 21,704 attended the home opener against Holy Cross—the Crimson thrashed the Bears 49-17. In the first conference game for both teams, Harvard pushed its overall record to 2-0, while Brown dropped to 0-2. Moreover, Crimson coach Tim Murphy achieved his 180th victory at Harvard, becoming the winningest coach in Ivy annals, edging ahead of Yale’s Carmen Cozza, who won 179 from 1965 to ’96.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO