CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Harvard dominates in Ivy opener, 49-17, Murphy has most wins

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener Friday night. A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale's Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

In Home and Ivy Opener, Football Rolls Brown, 49-17

The Crimson and Bears line up for a second-down snap in front of a packed house at Harvard Stadium. The Harvard defense would pitch a shutout in the first half en route to a 49-17 victory. By Josie W. Chen, Angela Dela Cruz, and Truong L. Nguyen. Under the Friday...
HARVARD, MA
harvardmagazine.com

Football 2021: Harvard 49, Brown 17

Friday in Cambridge was grey, with rain ever-threatening. But at 6:30 p.m.—30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of the Harvard football team’s home opener against Ivy League rival Brown—the sun glinted through the clouds. It was a perfect harbinger for the return of football to ancient Harvard Stadium after a pandemic-enforced hiatus of 678 days. Before a surprisingly large crowd of 20,748—the biggest for a non-Yale game since 2010, when 21,704 attended the home opener against Holy Cross—the Crimson thrashed the Bears 49-17. In the first conference game for both teams, Harvard pushed its overall record to 2-0, while Brown dropped to 0-2. Moreover, Crimson coach Tim Murphy achieved his 180th victory at Harvard, becoming the winningest coach in Ivy annals, edging ahead of Yale’s Carmen Cozza, who won 179 from 1965 to ’96.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
harvardmagazine.com

The Harvard Context: Football Coach Tim Murphy as a Leader and Coach

This is the eleventh post of "The Context"—a biweekly series of archival stories—offering our readers a useful background to some of the most important (and fun!) subjects in the news today. We hope you enjoy it. With a dominant victory last weekend against Brown, Crimson football coach Tim Murphy became...
HARVARD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Ivy League#College Football#The Ivy#American Football#Ap#Yale#Fcs#Cardinals#Cubs#Reds#Phillies
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix engaged to Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is leading the Tigers against Penn State on Saturday, but he celebrated a major win before the season. Nix and his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, a Tigers cheerleader, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Aug. 2, with Smoke posting a photo of the 2 celebrating the occasion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy