Ex-California pastor gets 14 years after $33M fraud scheme

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California pastor has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for masterminding a church-based investment scheme that bilked hundreds of victims of more than $33 million. The former pastor of the Westminster-based Church for the Healthy Self, Kent R.E. Whitney, was ordered to pay more than $22 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and filing a false federal income tax return. Whitney’s attorney says his client has cooperated with authorities and is now focused on his family. Whitney founded the church and operated it out of an Orange County strip mall. He formed the Church for the Healthy Self following his release from prison in another case.