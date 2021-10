HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley Timberwolves made a statement Friday night, handing previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked South Charleston a 53-8 loss at the Wolves Den. “I think we have a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, so they played hard and it’s starting to feel like ‘us’ again,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. “We’ve got some kids that can play ball, and they flew around. It was a fun football game.”