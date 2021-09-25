CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPPO will launch a new wearable and a TV alongside the K9 Pro

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO is slated to debut the new K9 Pro smartphone later in September 2021. Now, it has emerged that the OEM will also premiere a new smart screen during the same event, not to mention a new wearable. They might emerge as mid-range examples of their respective categories. OPPO might...

www.notebookcheck.net

