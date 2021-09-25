CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Assistant pitching coach Ricky Meinhold leaves Mets' organization

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TD2QA_0c7WWJZ000
Ricky Meinhold has a background in integrating data into pitching development. USA TODAY NETWORK

Ricky Meinhold, the Mets’ assistant pitching coach and minor-league pitching coordinator, has departed the organization in pursuit of other opportunities, reports Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Thosar writes that other staffers with the Mets might follow Meinhold in looking elsewhere in the coming weeks, with the club preparing for significant change in the front office for the second straight year.

Meinhold was promoted to assistant pitching coach in January, working under pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. He also retained the minor-league coordinator role he’d held for a little more than a year previously. Meinhold has a background in integrating data into pitching development, and Thosar notes he’d recently been under consideration for a high-ranking player development position with another club.

Hefner was hired as Mets pitching coach over the 2019-20 offseason, an addition that predated the current front office structure and the hiring of manager Luis Rojas. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, reports Andy Martino of SNY, but the former big-league hurler remains highly regarded in the organization.

The Mets also recently engaged in some discussions with Driveline Baseball founder and former Reds director of pitching Kyle Boddy, reports Michael Mayer of Metsmerized. However, Martino adds that those discussions aren’t expected to result in Boddy landing a position with New York.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Noah Syndergaard could be pitching for the Mets very soon

Noah Syndergaard threw off the Citi Field mound Sunday afternoon, hours before the Mets hosted the Phillies. Later this week, the right-hander could be pitching in a big league game. Syndergaard threw 15-20 pitches in live batting practice to Luis Guillorme and Jose Peraza as he continued his long comeback...
MLB
FOX Sports

Marlins' Cabrera, Sánchez leave with injuries vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night's game against the New York Mets because of injuries. Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sánchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Hefner
theScore

DeGrom won't pitch again for Mets this season

Jacob deGrom's season is officially over. The New York Mets announced Tuesday the two-time Cy Young winner won't pitch again in 2021. "Everyone is fully on board," Mets manager Luis Rojas said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "Jake is fully on board. It's the right thing." DeGrom, who hasn't...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why Mets' Aaron Loup Still Wants To Pitch With History On Line

NEW YORK- With three games left to go in the regular season, Aaron Loup is on the brink of accomplishing a special feat. Loup can become just the 10th relief pitcher in baseball history to finish with an ERA below 1.00. Entering play on Thursday, Loup held a 0.95 ERA...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Sny#The New York Daily News#Driveline Baseball#Metsmerized
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy