MIAMI, FL—The HAVE Coalition stands in unity with the diverse assembly of civil rights leaders, US elected officials and human rights organizations who vehemently object to the inhumane and excessively cruel treatment of Haitian refugees by United States Customs and Border Control (CBP) along the US-Mexico border at Del Rio, TX. At a broader level, we also question, along with others, why the Biden-Harris administration is blatantly failing to meet the expectations it set regarding respect for the human rights and dignity of refugees. Last week’s images of CBP agents on horseback herding Haitians, as if they were cattle, traumatically triggers memories of an America thought to have been left behind after the US Civil War. President Biden–we must do better.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO