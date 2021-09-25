CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazers defeat Heights

By from staff report
Evening Star
 9 days ago

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Quarterback Laban Davis ran 12 times for 102 yards and two scores and completed 11-of-17 passes for 175 yards and three more touchdowns in Eastside’s 42-6 win over Prairie Heights Friday. Dylan Bredemeyer caught three passes for 107 yards and two scores. Dax Holman ran for 62...

www.kpcnews.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Viral Touchdown Pass

Another day, another touchdown pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that only he can make. Today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles saw the Chiefs set up at Philly’s one-yard line in the middle of the first quarter. Taking the snap from the shotgun, Mahomes scanned the field before finding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire open.
NFL
Evening Star

Big second half sends Blazers past Garrett

BUTLER — The first half of Friday’s Train Game had the makings of a heavyweight prize fight, with an underdog trying to land that one big punch. Garrett’s defense produced three turnovers in the first half at Eastside Friday, but scored just once, trailing 14-7 at halftime. The Railroaders were...
GARRETT, IN
Arizona Sports

Cardinals leave Los Angeles with something bigger than a win

The Arizona Cardinals left Los Angeles with a big “L” on Sunday:. Their 37-20 demolition of the Los Angeles Rams leaves no doubt. Their offense is unstoppable and their defense is full of playmakers. They are the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFC. Anything seems possible with ascension of Kyler Murray, even a Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
cpioneer.com

Blazers shut down Cougars

From the first play of the game, the Beckman Blazers showed they had no intent Friday night’s clash with the Cougars to turn it into another segment of the Jack Menster highlight show. Menster was cracked hard and shoved out of bounds for a six-yard loss on the game’s first play foreshadowing the play that knocked him out of the game for good in the third quarter.
CASCADE, IA
Person
Brandon Villafuerte
gardnernews.com

Blazers drop heartbreaker to Olathe South

Despite dominating the game in terms of time of possession, rushing yards, and 1st downs, the Gardner-Edgerton High School football team couldn’t match the big-play capability of Olathe South, falling to the Falcons 34-30 night at Gardner-Edgerton District Activities Center. Photos courtesy of Photoexpectations.com. Pete Logan. Despite dominating the game...
OLATHE, KS
Kentucky New Era

Blazers fall in All 'A' sectional

In the first half of Monday night’s All “A” Sectional between Murray and University Heights Academy, you started to see what could be of the Blazers in the first half. UHA played arguably its best half of soccer in the first 40 minutes, however, it was the Tigers that will move onto the state tournament, defeating the Blazers 4-1.
SOCCER
Blazer's Edge

ESPN Panel Forecasts Drama for the Blazers

The Trail Blazers’ early exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs set off a sequence changes that featured a re-tooling for their bench, a new head coach, and a flurry of speculation tied to Damian Lillard’s happiness with the organization. In the aftermath of those changes, Lillard took to Instagram earlier this month to declare that he is “back for more” with the Blazers.
NBA
belhaven.edu

Blazers Draw with Millsaps in Riverside Derby

JACKSON, Miss. - The Belhaven Men's Soccer team (2 - 2 - 1) batted with the Millsaps College Majors (1-4-1) on Monday evening in non-conference action at Harper Davis Field. Rivalry games are always a special occasion. In a rivalry that has not surfaced since 2019, the match displayed intensity shots galore. Unfortunately the Blazers could not pull away.
JACKSON, MS
#Blazers#Falcons#American Football#Eastside#Fremont 0#The Whitley County Eagles#Fairfield 26#Angola 14#Hornets#Necc Big School Division
belhaven.edu

Blazers Tie in Double Overtime in ASC Action

JACKSON, Miss- The Belhaven women's soccer team tied with McMurry University Warhawks on Saturday afternoon with a 2-2 final score inside Belhaven Bowl Stadium. The Warhawks first found the back of the net in the 24th minute to take a 1-0 advantage and kept Belhaven scoreless until the second half.
JACKSON, MS
Kentucky New Era

Blazers hang tough in loss to Madisonville

After Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins, University heights Academy head coach Faye Hendricks said it’s back to the drawing board with her young bunch. The Lady Blazers battled and played with the Lady Maroons from start to finish in the loss but once the match got into crunch...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Evening Star

Blazer spikers scratch out NECC win

BUTLER — Eastside’s seniors played big roles in their team’s four-set, senior night win over Westview at Butler Thursday. Mataya Bireley led the Blazers with seven kills. Skyelar Kessler had a team-best 21 digs, followed by classmate Madi Snyder, who had 18. Kessler and Whittney Pfefferkorn had four aces each,...
BUTLER, IN
Telegraph

No. 17 'Blazers survive 'trap game' with Archers

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Ryan Hodge had a bad feeling heading into Wednesday’s JUCO men’s soccer game at Florissant Valley. In fact, he called it the perfect storm and a trap game. Turned out Hodge, the LCCC men’s soccer coach, was right. And yet, the newly No. 17-ranked Trailblazers still managed...
FLORISSANT, MO
republictimes.net

Bulldogs fall in overtime

In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference football clash, Waterloo lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime Friday night to Civic Memorial, 27-24. The Bulldogs struck first via a 15-yard touchdown run by Jack McFarlane to make it 6-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged...
WATERLOO, IL
dyersvillecommercial.com

Blazers girls race twice, at Starmont and Cascade

Two races in three days need ironmen, or women as the case may be, for them to compete. Such was the case for the Beckman girls in cross country races at Starmont and Cascade, Sept. 14 and 16. At Starmont Sept. 14, the Blazers placed third in the Class 2A-3A...
CASCADE, IA
dyersvillecommercial.com

Blazers dump Marion in WaMaC volleyball action

It wasn’t real easy but the Beckman volleyball team showed the No. 6-ranked in Class 4A Wolves of Marion what it was like to lose in three sets Sept. 14 at Beckman, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19. Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Blazers (17-4) dispatched the Wolves (15-3) with balanced scoring and teamwork. Ace...
MARION, IA
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Jonesboro Sun

Lady Blazers keep league record perfect

JONESBORO — Five Valley View players had six or more kills Monday as the Lady Blazers defeated Westside 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 in 4A-Northeast volleyball at Blazer Arena. Alexandra Gibson and Morghan Weaver led the Lady Blazers with eight kills each, with Weaver also adding two blocks. Hadden Lieblong, Tolly Fagan and Micah McMillan all finished with six kills each for Valley View (14-1, 9-0 conference).
JONESBORO, AR
Evening Star

Local Sports Briefs

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights fell 4-3 to the Fort Wayne Fusion Thursday. Isaac Burns had the hat trick for the Panthers. Sam Zolman had 18 saves in goal. MONROEVILLE — DeKalb was defeated 3-1 at Heritage Wednesday. Nate Fillenwarth scored off an assist from Carric Joachim for the Barons...
WATERLOO, IN
belhaven.edu

Blazers Fall to Rival ETBU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Green and Gold faced off against conference rival East Texas Baptist University on Tuesday, September 21. The ETBU Tigers left Rugg Area with a three-sets to none victory. (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) Tonight senior Callista Moore and junior Izabella Erickson led the Blazers in kills with 6, while senior Grace Eidson led in assists with 14. Freshman Ellie Jones led both aces and blocks tonight. She had a total of six blocks and two aces. Once again, senior libero Kristin Fogan led the Blazers in digs with 10. The Belhaven Blazers fall to 2-10 on the season and 0-3 in conference play. However, the Blazers will look to bounce back on Friday against Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m.
JACKSON, MS

