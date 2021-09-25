CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Flags to be lowered as Iowan who died at Pearl Harbor returns home

By Sarah Muller
CNN
 9 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that all flags be lowered to half-staff Saturday from sunrise to sunset in honor of an Iowan killed at Pearl Harbor who will be laid to rest.

Eli Olsen, 23, was a Navy petty officer serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was sunk by Japanese pilots during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Olsen's remains were only recently identified.

Services are being held at the Exira Lutheran Church 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

He will be buried at the Exira Cemetery.

