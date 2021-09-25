Police standoff causes temporary closure of Commonwealth
A burglary suspect ran from police and barricaded himself at a residence on West Commonwealth resulting in a major traffic shutdown on Wednesday, September 22. According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Brandon Clyde, police received a call at 9:32 in the morning regarding a man attempting to break into a unit at the 100 block of Prichard, in violation of a restraining order. He left the area when the police arrived. The man was later identified as Jose Marguina, 42.fullertonobserver.com
Comments / 0