Police standoff causes temporary closure of Commonwealth

At least one Las Vegas police officer fired shots Tuesday after an hourslong standoff in the central valley. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said that at 11 a.m. police were at a house on the 300 block of South 11th Street for a report of a man with a gun. The man had barricaded himself in the home, and police were attempting to get him to surrender peacefully. The standoff ended midafternoon when police announced that it had become an “officer-involved shooting.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO