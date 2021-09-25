CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

By Associated Press
The Manhattan Mercury
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two hits,...

Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
MLB
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic fires seven shutout innings, Royals win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
Mining Journal

Jeimer Candealrio, Dustin Garneau lead Detroit Tigers to win over Tampa Bay, 4-3, on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead the Detroit Tigers over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday. With the Tigers ahead by a run, Mike Zunino opened the Rays’ ninth by drawing a walk from Michael Fulmer and went to second when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch. Fulmer got his 10th save in 15 chances by striking out Brett Phillips and getting Yandy Diaz to ground into a game-ending double play.
MLB
Yardbarker

Indians ride early barrage to 4-1 win over Royals

Daniel Lynch takes the loss. This is going to be one of the shortest recaps of the season, and it’s because there just isn’t very much to report. The Indians beat the Royals, 4-1, on Tuesday night in a game that was over around the time games typically start here. Daniel Lynch was done in by a three-run first, when he opened his outing with two walks and a single. He got a strikeout, but Yu Chang hit a bases-clearing triple to left field, and it came with plenty of controversy. Andrew Benintendi originally moved back, slipped a bit, ran forward to try to catch a line drive that he should have handled, slipped again, and missed it. It rolled to the wall. He should have caught the ball, but Lynch put himself in a bad spot with the baserunners that proceeded the triple. Cleveland got another run in the second on a solo home run by Ernie Clement. Lynch tossed four shutout innings to close out his night, but the damage was done. Lynch: six innings, four hits, four runs, three walks, five strikeouts.
MLB
USA Today

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. “As...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mistakes on bases hurt Detroit Tigers in 3-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers recorded back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning but couldn't produce a run in what turned out to be their final scoring opportunity Friday night. Facing Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, Niko Goodrum slapped a fastball into right field. Third base coach Ramon Santiago waved Goodrum around second base, a product of manager AJ Hinch's aggressive approach, but Goodrum hesitated rounding second and was thrown out at third base.
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fall to Kansas City Royals, 3-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (74-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-83) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). GLOVE STORY:Is Miguel Cabrera better when he plays first base? 'It doesn't matter'. IN THE OF:Why 'being myself' is Daz Cameron's goal for latest opportunity. • BOX SCORE. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Royals 3, Tigers 1: They’re supposed to win on Miguel Cabrera night

After taking it to the best teams in the game for two weeks, the Tigers had a bit of a letdown game in this one. They were in it all the way, but a few crucial mistakes and poor ABs with runners on doomed their hopes in this one as the Royals won 3-1.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Wily Peralta, Tigers seek series win over Royals

Wily Peralta signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers over the winter. He’s emerged as one of their best starters at the major league level. Peralta (4-3, 3.04 ERA) carries a 16-inning scoreless streak into his start against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Peralta started regularly...
MLB
chatsports.com

Royals beat Tigers, 3-1

The Royals took down the Tigers, 3-1, to kick off a three-game series. Carlos Hernandez was really good. He pitched five scoreless innings, and he was in line for the win until the bullpen gave up a game-tying run after he left. His line: five innings, two hits, three walks, and one strikeout.
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win over Detroit Sunday

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1. Bubic gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings...
MLB
wtvbam.com

Single from Castro gives Tigers comeback win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers opened their three-game series with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Chicago got out to a three-run lead in the top of the third inning after Eloy Jimenez doubled home Yoan Moncada. Carlos Rodon would struggle in the bottom of the frame and allowed the Tigers to tie the game at three.
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win Tuesday over Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers. Josh Staumont (4-3) came on with two outs in the eighth and got the win. He was the seventh pitcher of the game for the Royals.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Royals saved Whit Merrifield from themselves

In a down year at the plate, Whit’s defense has given him value When the Royals announced last February that Whit Merrifield would be their full-time right fielder, I was pretty despondent, for multiple reasons. I did not like that the Royals would have their best player change positions to find more at-bats for Nicky Lopez. As it turns out, I was pretty wrong about that! I did not like that Kansas City just seemed to like the idea that Whit could play multiple positions and was determined to let him. With Whit getting his MLB call fresh off the Royals’ World Series win, the Ben Zobrist comps came quick. They liked that he could play everywhere. But that didn’t mean he wasn’t better in one spot. And, as it turned out, he was. Whit was really good at the plate in 2019, far better than he was this season. According to wRC+, he was approximately 18% better. However, Whit will finish with a higher fWAR this season. And that can largely be attributed to Merrifield being back at second base full-time.
MLB
Hutch Post

Indians win over Royals Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double....
MLB

