Cougars turn to ground game to defeat Winona

At halftime, Mankato East football coach Eric Davis looked at the stat sheet and saw just 21 yards rushing.

“We never want to be as unbalanced as we were tonight,” Davis said. “That’s not part of our plan, but we knew we were going to have to run the football if we were going to win this game.”

The Cougars ran the ball 20 times in the second half, and only attempted five passes, to secure a 20-7 victory over Winona in a Big Southeast District football game Friday at Wolverton Field.

“We only had 21 yards rushing in the first half,” senior running back Gus Gartzke said. “Coach Davis said we have to do better. The (offensive) line did a great job, and I just ran behind them.”

Gartzke ran the ball 12 times in the first half before spraining his ankle, but the passing game was wolrking.

The Cougars struck first in the opening quarter when Jacob Eggert threw deep to Kaden Oachs, who made an adjustment in the end zone to haul in the 38-yard pass. Carson Schweim’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter.

East caused a fumble in the Winona backfield to set up a short field, and on the sixth play of the 32-yard drive, Gartzke bulled in from the 1 to make it 14-0.

Winona closed the gap with a touchdown just before halftime.

“The guys were irritated, not upset, at halftime,” Davis said. “In the past, that might have changed the game, but we didn’t let that happen.”

Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Winona was making a long drive. But the Cougars got the stop on fourth down at their own 16.

That’s when Gartzke and the offensive line took over. Gartzke rushed eight times, including a 49-yarder, that he capped off with a 4-yard touchdown with :33 to play.

“It was electric,” Gartzke said. “We were really going. That’s my favorite part of football, out there with my buddies.”

Gartzke finished with 28 carries and 142 yards, with 118 yards in the second half. Eggert passed for 171 yards, with 150 yards in the first half, completing 12 of 20.

“This senior group is really tight,” Gartzke said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity. The last two games have been good for us to get some confidence.”

Brady Hoffner led the defense with five solo tackles and eight assists, with one sack and a fumble recovery. Nathan Drumm had five solos and five assists.

East held Winona to 208 yards, with just 49 yards rushing.

In the last two weeks, East went on the road to defeat Kasson-Manorville, then returned home to down Winona.

The Cougars (3-1) now face Byron on Friday.

“It feels really good to be 3-1, but we still have some things to clean up, like the penalties,” Davis said. “But we’ve beaten two really solid teams, including (Winona), which has kind of had our number the last few years.

“We have a lot of seniors who are very competitive, and this should be a great confidence boost for us.”

