Women's Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers in Big Ten Opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 20 Penn State hit .407 while holding Rutgers to a .073 clip on its way to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) win in the Big Ten women's volleyball opener for both teams. The Nittany Lions improved to 8-3 overall, while the Scarlet Knights dropped to 8-4. Penn State started fast in all three sets, opening the first with a 5-0 run, the second with a 4-0 run, and the third with a 3-0 run. The Lions never trailed at any point in any set. Their 25-10 win in set one was their second most lopsided set win of the season, coming in behind a 25-9 victory in the third set against St. John's.