Yutan, NE

Patience pays as Yutan reels off 30 straight points to beat Lincoln Lutheran in battle of rated C-2 teams

Lincoln Journal Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYutan has hung its hat on defense all season. So when the Class C-2 No. 7 Chieftains fell behind early Friday against Lincoln Lutheran, there was no panic on their sideline. An early 7-0 deficit turned into a comfortable 30-13 win over the eighth-ranked Warriors at Aldrich Field as the Yutan offense ran off 30 straight points and the defense clamped down on the Warriors' high-powered offense.

