Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0

If anything captured the San Diego Padres’ season perfectly, it was how the end of Wednesday night’s game unfolded. The Padres did what so many teams have failed to do this season and hit Max Scherzer hard, knocking him out of his start early. They led 9-5 in the top of the seventh. But much like how the Padres got out to a hot start this season before collapsing in mid-August and September, San Diego threw away their big lead against the Dodgers and blew it.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO