Hartman, Demon Deacons easily handle Virginia, 37-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions in a 37-17 victory against Virginia. The Demon Deacons won their fifth in a row against the Cavaliers as Hartman connected on scoring throws of 39 yards to Taylor Morin and 12 yards each to Blake Whiteheart and A.T. Perry. The Cavaliers nearly failed for the second week in a row to force a punt. They allowed 473 yards to the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finally kicked the ball away for the first time with a 37-17 lead and 8:36 to go.