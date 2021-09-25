Opinion: Colorado needs the right plan to expand early education

When I became a parent in the 1980s, just starting in my career, I was fortunate to have the support of my mother while I worked. Each day, she would drive from Winnabow to Wilmington to pick up my little one and watch her while I worked. Then, when I moved to Brunswick County, it made the child care even more convenient. She would make dinner, make sure the oldest started homework, and maintain summer camp, all without cost. Looking back, I cannot imagine my career, a growing family, and being a present mother and wife without the help of my mother. Even though my mother was in her 70s, when my youngest refused to go to child care, she never flinched about taking care of her full-time until she was ready for kindergarten. So today, as I think about parents' decisions regarding the cost of child care, I am grateful for the infrastructure that I had in my mother.

