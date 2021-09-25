Scenes from a record-setting night in Wrigley

LINDEN — The North Montgomery girls soccer team made some history Tuesday night as they played their final Sagamore Conference game of the season against the Lebanon Tigers. Junior Teegan Bacon led the record-setting night for the Chargers as she broke the single-game goals record by scoring all six Charger goals to lead her team past the Tigers 6-4. Along with Bacon’s six goals, senior Courtney Engles tied the single-game assist record with three assists to Bacon. The win for the Chargers sees their conference record end at 4-3 (7-5-1 overall) which also tied their best mark in school history, and to cap off the record-breaking evening for the Chargers, Bacon’s six goals put her career goals scored at 68 (33 this season), which ties Sidney Campbell for the most goals scored in school history.

