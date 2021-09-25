CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/24 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Punk vs. Hobbs, Kingston & Moxley vs. Suzuki & Archer, Lucha Bros. & Santana & Ortiz vs. Hardy Family Office Cole & Bucks vs. Christian & Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, Jericho & Hager vs. Ethan & Sky

By Guest Editorials
Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks. – The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by his fellow announcers, Ricky Starks, and Taz. (1) C.M. PUNK vs....

