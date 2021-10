He didn’t start the fire, but he was happy to watch it go up in flames. I came of age in a bad neighborhood. There were bars on every block and drug dealers at every corner. As a teen girl, walking to my cousin’s house was an ordeal. A group of middle-aged men frequented the bar that marked the halfway point between my parents’ home and the one owned by my aunt and uncle. There was a payphone just outside the barroom door.

