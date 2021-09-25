South Putnam running attack too much for Vikings

West Vigo’s mission on Friday at South Putnam was to try to untrack the tank that was the Eagles’ relentless running attack.

There were some moments when the Vikings slowed the Eagles, but not enough to keep the tank from grinding to its destination. South Putnam rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns on its way to a 41-6 victory over the Vikings in a Western Indiana Conference Green Division contest at Mark Wildman Field.

West Vigo is just the latest team to fall victim to the Eagles’ attack. South Putnam (5-1, 3-0) remains unbeaten in the WIC Green and the Eagles are coming off of a regional appearance in 2020 with many of the same cast members still playing.

South Putnam’s one-two attack of running back Luke Switzer and quarterback Jeremiah Hibbeln run the Eagles’ show. They shared the touchdown load with three apiece. Switzer rushed for 165 yards, Hibbeln for 117 yards. Several of the Eagles most productive runs went to the left side, where South Putnam left tackle Brock Heavin cleared space for both runners.

“They’ve got some physical specimens back there. Any time you get them in the red zone? It’s four running plays,” Cobb said.

Meanwhile, West Vigo is dealing with injuries – Cobb said seven Vikings were out off of a roster of 34 players. The Vikings were also trying to get over the disappointment of a fall-from-ahead loss to Brown County one week ago.

Still, Cobb saw some things he liked.

“I thought we put some plays together and we did some nice things to move on from last week and we’re trying to improve week-to-week,” said Cobb, who was asked about the injuries. “It has an impact. We’re trying to get momentum and we’ve been fighting stuff all year with illness and shutdowns. This is our fourth game. When you lose two games [out of the schedule], it’s hard, especially with young kids.”

South Putnam set the tone on the first series, scoring on a 10-play, 67-yard drive. Switzer finished the series with an 11-yard scamper, a drive that was kept alive by a West Vigo offsides penalty when the Eagles went for it on fourth down.

It remained 7-0 into the second quarter and the Vikings had a chance to match the Eagles’ early score, but an attempted fourth down conversion at the South Putnam 29 wasn’t converted early in the second period.

From that point, the Eagles held sway. South Putnam attempted only one pass for the rest of the period, as Hibbeln scored from 9 yards and 7 yards before halftime to take a 21-0 lead.

The Vikings’ score came right at the halftime gun as West Vigo (1-3, 0-3) drove from midfield in just 45.5 seconds. On the final play of the half, West Vigo quarterback Kaleb Marrs found Jerome Blevins in the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard strike to make it 21-6 at the half.

However, the Vikings couldn’t build momentum off of the positive finish. South Putnam scored 21 in the third quarter on two touchdown runs by Switzer (five and 38 yards) and a 10-yard run by Hibbeln.

West Vigo next hosts North Putnam next Friday and then play at Cloverdale on Oct. 8. The Cougars and Clovers are a combined 1-9 so there’s opportunity ahead for West Vigo.

“We’ll get it turned. Hopefully, we can get some confidence back,” Cobb said.