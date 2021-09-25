Flashpoint: Action needed to help combat climate crisis
Amidst debilitating drought in the southwest, ravaging fires along the west coast and beyond, and devastating floods in the southeast and along the East coast, there’s little doubt that the climate crisis is real. And these problems are replicated across the globe. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in early August, presented a dire picture of our future, unless we take immediate action.www.tribstar.com
Comments / 0