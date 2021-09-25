CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashpoint: Action needed to help combat climate crisis

Tribune-Star
 9 days ago

Amidst debilitating drought in the southwest, ravaging fires along the west coast and beyond, and devastating floods in the southeast and along the East coast, there’s little doubt that the climate crisis is real. And these problems are replicated across the globe. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in early August, presented a dire picture of our future, unless we take immediate action.

The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
