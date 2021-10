MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the last four years, Harlem’s Adrian Palos has been the leader of the pack for the Huskies defense. A 2020 NIC-10 Defensive MVP, and the conference’s leading tackler the last two season, Palos isn’t just a bruiser of the middle. He’ll also run you over on offense. Whether it’s at fullback, tailback, or as a quarterback.

MACHESNEY PARK, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO