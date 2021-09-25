CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 22’s introduction is a football fan’s fantasy in game form

By Chris Penwell
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 features a perfect introduction into the world of soccer (football as named by everyone other than North Americans) as it creatively sets you on a journey to impress Paris Saint Germain’s top players and staff. From the perspective of a rising star, you learn the beautiful game through the streets of Paris and meet some of the biggest soccer stars from past and present. It’s an exciting way to introduce new players to the game.

