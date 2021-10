After an early lead, a controversial goal, seven minutes of overtime, and over a dozen headers, Penn women’s soccer won its game against Rice, 2-1. The Quakers (5-1-2) started off with a veteran crew of upperclassmen on the field against the Owls (7-2-1). The only freshman starting for the Red and Blue was forward Janae Stewart. She has played in the five most recent games of the season, assisting on two goals and scoring one of her own. Stewart earned the Quakers an early lead in this match, scoring her second goal of the season, unassisted in the third minute of the game.

