Parents sue Disney Cruise Line over alleged sexual assault of 3-year-old daughter

By Thomas Forester
mycbs4.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Disney spokesperson released a statement on Friday, regarding a lawsuit filed earlier this week in a federal court here in Florida, as “wholly without merit.” This after a Vermont couple filed a $20 million lawsuit alleging their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another child aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. According to the parents, the incident happened back in January 2020, during a seven-day cruise on the Disney Fantasy.

