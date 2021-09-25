CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State hosts 1st Equity, Inclusion Carnival to create community among students

By Paul Sabini
Digital Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear weather lasted Friday afternoon for Penn State Student Orientation and Transition Programs' first Equity and Inclusion Carnival on the HUB-Robeson lawn. The carnival strived to create a greater sense of community bonding among sophomore students — who spent much of last year either at home or in dorm rooms throughout online learning — and showcase resources available to students.

