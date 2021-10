The NJSIAA announced Monday that Shore Conference powerhouse Donovan Catholic will forfeit its first three games of the season after using an ineligible player. Donovan Catholic opened the season with a 3-1 record but will now be 0-4 due to the forfeits. The Griffins had recently beaten Colts Neck 35-0 on Saturday and also notched victories against Toms River North and Archbishop Stepinac (NY) earlier in the season.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO