British heavy machinery maker, JCB has developed a combustion engine that works on Hydrogen. As with the entire industry, pushing for electric powertrains, JCB too initially jumped on the trend and soon realized that there are some major setbacks with battery technology for their applications. They feel that Hydrogen provides a better way to go green. What does this mean for the combustion engine? Well, Let’s find out.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO