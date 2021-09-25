Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's alleged renders leak with S Pen slot
The first set of renders have officially arrived, kicking off the next several weeks of renders, leaks, and rumors surrounding Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The renders arrive from reliable source @OnLeaks, so we may very well be looking at Samsung's next flagship in these renders. Keep in mind the renders don't represent final hardware exactly. Even if these are based on the actual device, the final design could change.www.gsmarena.com
