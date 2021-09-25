CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's alleged renders leak with S Pen slot

By Ricky
gsmarena.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first set of renders have officially arrived, kicking off the next several weeks of renders, leaks, and rumors surrounding Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The renders arrive from reliable source @OnLeaks, so we may very well be looking at Samsung's next flagship in these renders. Keep in mind the renders don't represent final hardware exactly. Even if these are based on the actual device, the final design could change.

www.gsmarena.com

CNET

Should you buy an iPhone 12 even though Apple's new iPhone 13 might arrive soon?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next iPhone, which we expect to be called the iPhone 13, might get its reveal in just a few days. While it's not confirmed yet, Apple is holding a Sept. 14 event where we expect the new iPhone line to debut, and if it does there'll like be an iPhone 12 price drop. Especially depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, or may get in the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series will reportedly lack Olympus-branded cameras

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series has previously been rumoured to feature a collaboration with Olympus tied to its cameras, but now it seems like that won’t happen after all. According to LetsGoDigital, Olympus/OM Digital Solutions GmbH, told the publication that the company isn’t planning to work with Samsung. Further, Olympus didn’t...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

It’s Friday, here’s the Galaxy S22 Ultra render that has the Android blogosphere abuzz

It’s Friday, it’s fall, there’s a breeze in the air (hopefully), and there’s fresh, I’d argue ridiculous, renders of Samsung’s expected Galaxy S22 Ultra to show you. The renders come courtesy of @OnLeaks and Digit, and they feature a new Samsung flagship with what looks like a Galaxy Note 20-inspired body and back that... well you should see for yourself.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

New Galaxy S22 Ultra renders reveal incredible changes are on the horizon

Samsung Galaxy Note fans were understandably disappointed when it was confirmed the 2021 Galaxy Note line would not be arriving. Samsung attempted to quench concerns that the Note would be replaced by the Galazy Z Fold series, but there are still many that want a true Galaxy Note device. Thanks...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Ice Universe: the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a built-in S Pen

The Galaxy Note series is dead, long live the... Galaxy S22 Ultra? Leakster Ice Universe has been told by two independent sources that the new S-series flagship will have a slot for the stylus. The S21 Ultra was the first non-Note phone to support the S Pen, but having to...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

More Sources Confirm Built-In S Pen For The Galaxy S22 Ultra

More sources have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a built-in S Pen. Things started a couple of days ago when Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, said that the Galaxy S series will become the Galaxy Note series. He wasn’t exactly direct, but we assumed what he...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gets October 2021 Android security patch with the latest update

Yesterday Samsung rolled out the October 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold3, which is now rolling for the Galaxy Z Fold2 with a new software update. A detailed changelog of the update is currently unavailable, but we know it has firmware version F916NKSU1DUI4 and is expected to bring some improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold2 in addition to the latest security patch.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A02's Android 11 update is rolling out

The Samsung Galaxy A02 announced in January with Android 10 is finally receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1. The update comes with firmware version A022GDXU2BUI3 and new UI and features, including chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and improved stock apps. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the Galaxy A02 to September 2021.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung’s game plan for the Galaxy S22 series is a bit surprising

Samsung is due to unveil the Galaxy S22 series early next year. If history is any indication, the company will launch the lineup in January 2022. Rumors suggest that next year’s lineup might deliver one of the most comprehensive changes to the Galaxy S series. The company must have a...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ global rollout begins

Best cameras according to me in 2021 smartphone : Vivo X70 Pro Plus Samsung lacks in lowlig... The Vivo doesn't seem to have stereo speakers or USB 3.1, big no from me. But I think the selfie camera can record 4k videos. Rating0 |. F. Febin. Hku. Gizmochina has the...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung's 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 will reportedly make up more than half the series' production

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to arrive sometime in Q1 of 2022. A new report from The Elec claims that Samsung is aiming for the standard Galaxy S22 model with a 6.1-inch display to account for 50% to 60% of overall shipments for the series. The 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ model is aimed to make up 20% while the S22 Ultra is targeted to hit 20% to 30% of total shipments.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi is recruiting Android 12 testers for Mi 11, 11 Ultra and 11i

In a community forum post, Xiaomi announced the start of its beta testing program for Android 12 on some of its flagship devices, namely the Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i. This is for the global version of Xiaomi's MIUI, though, keep in mind. The company is recruiting...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

New Galaxy S22 Ultra renders show a different frame and camera design

The first Galaxy S22 Ultra renders based on leaked official information emerged last week, revealing what could be the upcoming flagship’s design. However, these first renders were created from loose bits of information, which means that the finer design detail could be inaccurate. Among many other things, the first Galaxy...
CELL PHONES

