MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Boston Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo singles to right field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Judge doubles to deep center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Kyle Schwarber. Aaron Judge to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow center field. Aaron Judge scores. Gio Urshela lines out to second base to Jose Iglesias.

New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
Gleyber Torres
Anthony Rizzo
Dj Lemahieu
Alex Verdugo
Gio Urshela
Brett Gardner
Kyle Schwarber
Aaron Judge
Xander Bogaerts
Giancarlo Stanton
Rafael Devers
Kyle Higashioka
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Aaron Judge's base hit sends Yankees to Tuesday's AL wild card

NEW YORK – It was wild, absolutely wild finish to the 2021 regular season. Aaron Judge’s ninth-inning base hit off the glove of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge scored Tyler Wade from third base, giving the Yankees a 1-0 win. The late victory at Yankee Stadium on the last...
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela made like Derek Jeter, and Aaron Judge was his quintessential self. After a season of surges and setbacks, the New York Yankees are set to find out who they really are in the postseason. Might as well start against the rival Red Sox. Judge...
BASEBALL
Sportico

MLB’s Closing Weekend Finds COVID-Hit Teams Mulling ‘What If’

In the end, COVID-19 could cost the Boston Red Sox a shot at the playoffs. One of seven Major League Baseball teams failing to reach the 85% plateau of players vaccinated for the coronavirus, the pandemic raced through their clubhouse earlier this month like a line drive, hopping toward the left field corner. Unlike the abbreviated 60-game 2020 season, when 47 games were postponed because of the pandemic, the games were mostly played without delay this season as a full slate of 162 for each of the 30 clubs. The toll of COVID for the Red Sox was the loss of game-time...
MLB
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLB
Chicago Tribune

10 defining moments in 2021 for the Chicago White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to the epic Field of Dreams game

Before the American League Division Series begins against the Houston Astros, here is a look back at 10 defining dates for the 2021 Chicago White Sox. March 24: The injury bug Injuries became a big theme throughout the season — and the setbacks started in spring training. Eloy Jiménez suffered a ruptured left pectoral tendon while attempting to rob Sean Murphy of a home run during the second ...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB

