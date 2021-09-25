Fullbacks shoulder the load for Warriors in Homecoming win
Gettysburg may have found a closer in its 28-14 defeat of Susquehannock at Warrior Stadium on Friday night. Junior fullback Cody Furman bludgeoned the guests with 108 yards on 22 bone-rattling carries and scored three 2-yard touchdowns in the victory. Fellow fullbacks Chris Boone and Jeremiah Scott added 40 yards and a TD, and 39 yards respectively, as the three-headed monster put a stranglehold on the outcome.www.gettysburgtimes.com
