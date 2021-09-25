CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

Fullbacks shoulder the load for Warriors in Homecoming win

By Jeff Cook For the Gettysburg Times
Gettysburg Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGettysburg may have found a closer in its 28-14 defeat of Susquehannock at Warrior Stadium on Friday night. Junior fullback Cody Furman bludgeoned the guests with 108 yards on 22 bone-rattling carries and scored three 2-yard touchdowns in the victory. Fellow fullbacks Chris Boone and Jeremiah Scott added 40 yards and a TD, and 39 yards respectively, as the three-headed monster put a stranglehold on the outcome.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Gettysburg, PA
Sports
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
CBS News

Facebook whistleblower says company incentivizes "angry, polarizing, divisive content"

Frances Haugen spent 15 years working for some of the largest social media companies in the world including Google, Pinterest, and until May, Facebook. Haugen quit Facebook on her own accord and left with thousands of pages of internal research and communications that she shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60 Minutes obtained the documents from a Congressional source.
INTERNET
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Fullbacks#American Football#Pecunes

Comments / 0

Community Policy