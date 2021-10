DENVER (CBS4)– At the deadline, the City and County of Denver reported that 99% of its workforce was vaccinated against COVID-19. CBS4 checked the State of Colorado figures and found 76% have indicated that they are vaccinated. (credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images) The reason for the big difference in numbers between the City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado is a difference in policies. It was back in January when Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccination. “As governor, I wanted to put my arm where my mouth was and roll up my sleeve and get it. I have the badge to prove...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO