MIDDLEBORO — Make that three wins in three games for the Tigers. Taunton defeated Middleboro on the road 28-8 Friday to improve to 3-0 on the year. Quarterback Jacob Leonard threw two touchdown passes, one a six-yard reception by Jose Touron and the other a 31-yard reception by Isaiah Williams, while running back Evan Perrotta ran in two touchdowns from six and 34 yards out, respectively.