CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Hartman, Demon Deacons easily handle Virginia, 37-17

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions in a 37-17 victory against Virginia. The Demon Deacons won their fifth in a row against the Cavaliers as Hartman connected on scoring throws of 39 yards to Taylor Morin and 12 yards each to Blake Whiteheart and A.T. Perry. The Cavaliers nearly failed for the second week in a row to force a punt. They allowed 473 yards to the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finally kicked the ball away for the first time with a 37-17 lead and 8:36 to go.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
CBS News

Facebook whistleblower says company incentivizes "angry, polarizing, divisive content"

Frances Haugen spent 15 years working for some of the largest social media companies in the world including Google, Pinterest, and until May, Facebook. Haugen quit Facebook on her own accord and left with thousands of pages of internal research and communications that she shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60 Minutes obtained the documents from a Congressional source.
INTERNET
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Demon Deacons#American Football#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy