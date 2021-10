PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials say they’re ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots once they’re approved by the CDC. There’s a lot of anticipation about booster shots, but no official recommendation at this time. The Pennsylvania Health Department issued a new order Tuesday telling providers to get ready. “We now have more than 3,200 providers making the vaccine easily accessible,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. She issued an order to make sure COVID-19 booster shots can be efficiently distributed once there is official guidance from federal officials. Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania will be required to: Make online appointments available A phone number for scheduling Offer...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO