CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Dallas, TX

Volleyball roundup: Guyer bests Braswell in district action

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbJWk_0c7Vk7UK00

Kyndal Stowers’ double-double led Guyer to a 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 win over Braswell in Friday night’s District 5-6A action.

Stowers had a team-high 19 kills and added 24 digs to lead Guyer (14-9, 4-1). Gracey Campbell added 12 kills.

Guyer is back in action on Friday against Allen while Braswell (11-13, 1-3) faces Allen at home on Tuesday.

Colleyville Heritage d. Ryan

Ryan fell 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 to Colleyville Heritage on Friday night.

Darla Crow led Ryan (22-15, 0-5 District 6-5A) with seven kills and added five blocks on the night. Kanisia Haley had a solid match all-around with four kills, five assists, two blocks and three digs.

KK Haley had a team-best 12 digs, and Shian Blacksher had 10 assists, an ace and five digs.

Ryan looks for its first district win of the season when it travels to Lake Dallas on Tuesday.

Aubrey d. Melissa

Aubrey improved to 3-1 in District 9-4A play with a 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 home win over Melissa on Friday.

Syndey Garrison led Aubrey (18-7) with 18 kills and also had a block on the night. Lexie Temple added 10 kills and a block of her own.

Gracie Bell dished out 30 assists on the night and also helped on the defensive side with 12 digs. Makayla Johnson had a team-high 14 digs to go with a team-high two aces.

The win puts Aubrey ahead of Melissa in the district standings by virtue of the tie-breaker with eight more district matches left. Aubrey is on the road against Anna on Tuesday.

Lake Dallas d. Grapevine

Lake Dallas earned its first win in district play with a win over Grapevine in five sets (25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12) on Friday night.

Reagan Hamm doled out 50 assists in the win, adding three kills and five digs. Caelyn Gunn and Ashely Machuca each picked up double-doubles on the night. Gunn had 17 kills and 29 digs — adding two blocks and two aces — and Machuca scored 16 kills and had 19 digs.

Maddie Hirneise had 31 digs to lead Lake Dallas (11-13, 1-4 District 6-5A) in the win. Lake Dallas hosts Ryan on Tuesday.

Callisburg d. Ponder

CALLISBURG — In nondistrict play, Ponder fell on the road to Callisburg 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday night.

Heather Crumpton had a double-double to lead Ponder (15-19) with 12 assists and 10 digs, while Philomina Klotz led the team with 12 kills. Campbell Laney had a team-high 20 assists and added two aces.

On defense, Kaeyln McWilliams had 22 digs, Savannah Schwarz added 10 and Sophia Vargas had nine.

Ponder is back to district play with a home tilt against Paradise on Tuesday.

Justin Northwest d. Denton

Denton dropped its second straight district match with a close 25-27, 25-22, 27-25, 26-24 loss to Justin Northwest on Friday night.

The match was close throughout as no team won by more than three points in any set.

Abby Folsom had 44 assists and 18 digs to lead Denton (22-11, 3-2 District 6-5A) in the setback. She also added three kills and an ace.

Lauren Perry played well on both fronts with a double-double, netting 16 kills and 19 digs. Tessa Gerwig added 12 kills and a team-high six blocks.

Valerie Pena had a team-high 30 digs to lead the defensive effort, and as a team, Denton tallied 17 blocks on the night.

Denton is on the road on Tuesday to take on Birdville.

Sanger d. Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — Sanger picked up its second district win with a straight-set sweep over Gainesville, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21.

Sanger improves to 19-10-1 on the season and is in a tie for the fourth playoff spot out of District 9-4A.

Sanger is back home on Tuesday to take on Celina.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly UNT

North Texas earned its fourth sweep of the season and first of conference play Saturday afternoon at Louisiana Tech, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19. Truli Levy earned a career high in kills while Katie Butler posted a high in digs. The Mean Green fell behind 10-5 to the Bulldogs in the first...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Celina, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Lake Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Lake Dallas, TX
City
Sanger, TX
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Perry
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT wins 62nd home conference matchup

The Mean Green shut out UTEP 3-0 on Sunday to win their home conference opener. UNT has now gone 62 straight home conference matches without a loss. The team’s last conference loss at home came on Oct. 31, 2008. “Playing well at home and protecting our home field is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT feeling good about preseason progress as it looks to build on NCAA tournament win

A host of players contributed to North Texas’ run to back-to-back Conference USA titles the last two years. When it comes down to it, though, it was largely two players who led the way. Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons went down as two of the best of their era after helping guide the Mean Green to a win over Purdue in last season’s NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Colleyville Heritage
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT turning to young players after losing key veterans to injury

North Texas had a pretty good idea of the way it wanted its offense to look just a few weeks ago. The Mean Green had a stout pair of running backs returning in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and looked like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined

The first touchdown catch of Detraveon Brown’s career was a blip on the radar when it came to the outcome of North Texas’ game against UAB earlier this season. The Mean Green were already hopelessly behind the defending Conference USA champion when the freshman wide receiver found an opening near the back of the end zone and caught a 3-yard strike from Jace Ruder on fourth-and-goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mean Green drop weekend's second game to Rice

Rhett Robinson recorded 14 kills and Truli Levy added eight, but North Texas fell to Rice in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-15) in the second game of Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon. The match started off well for the Mean Green, who led for most of the first set....
RICE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy