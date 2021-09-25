Volleyball roundup: Guyer bests Braswell in district action

Kyndal Stowers’ double-double led Guyer to a 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 win over Braswell in Friday night’s District 5-6A action.

Stowers had a team-high 19 kills and added 24 digs to lead Guyer (14-9, 4-1). Gracey Campbell added 12 kills.

Guyer is back in action on Friday against Allen while Braswell (11-13, 1-3) faces Allen at home on Tuesday.

Colleyville Heritage d. Ryan

Ryan fell 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 to Colleyville Heritage on Friday night.

Darla Crow led Ryan (22-15, 0-5 District 6-5A) with seven kills and added five blocks on the night. Kanisia Haley had a solid match all-around with four kills, five assists, two blocks and three digs.

KK Haley had a team-best 12 digs, and Shian Blacksher had 10 assists, an ace and five digs.

Ryan looks for its first district win of the season when it travels to Lake Dallas on Tuesday.

Aubrey d. Melissa

Aubrey improved to 3-1 in District 9-4A play with a 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 home win over Melissa on Friday.

Syndey Garrison led Aubrey (18-7) with 18 kills and also had a block on the night. Lexie Temple added 10 kills and a block of her own.

Gracie Bell dished out 30 assists on the night and also helped on the defensive side with 12 digs. Makayla Johnson had a team-high 14 digs to go with a team-high two aces.

The win puts Aubrey ahead of Melissa in the district standings by virtue of the tie-breaker with eight more district matches left. Aubrey is on the road against Anna on Tuesday.

Lake Dallas d. Grapevine

Lake Dallas earned its first win in district play with a win over Grapevine in five sets (25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12) on Friday night.

Reagan Hamm doled out 50 assists in the win, adding three kills and five digs. Caelyn Gunn and Ashely Machuca each picked up double-doubles on the night. Gunn had 17 kills and 29 digs — adding two blocks and two aces — and Machuca scored 16 kills and had 19 digs.

Maddie Hirneise had 31 digs to lead Lake Dallas (11-13, 1-4 District 6-5A) in the win. Lake Dallas hosts Ryan on Tuesday.

Callisburg d. Ponder

CALLISBURG — In nondistrict play, Ponder fell on the road to Callisburg 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday night.

Heather Crumpton had a double-double to lead Ponder (15-19) with 12 assists and 10 digs, while Philomina Klotz led the team with 12 kills. Campbell Laney had a team-high 20 assists and added two aces.

On defense, Kaeyln McWilliams had 22 digs, Savannah Schwarz added 10 and Sophia Vargas had nine.

Ponder is back to district play with a home tilt against Paradise on Tuesday.

Justin Northwest d. Denton

Denton dropped its second straight district match with a close 25-27, 25-22, 27-25, 26-24 loss to Justin Northwest on Friday night.

The match was close throughout as no team won by more than three points in any set.

Abby Folsom had 44 assists and 18 digs to lead Denton (22-11, 3-2 District 6-5A) in the setback. She also added three kills and an ace.

Lauren Perry played well on both fronts with a double-double, netting 16 kills and 19 digs. Tessa Gerwig added 12 kills and a team-high six blocks.

Valerie Pena had a team-high 30 digs to lead the defensive effort, and as a team, Denton tallied 17 blocks on the night.

Denton is on the road on Tuesday to take on Birdville.

Sanger d. Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — Sanger picked up its second district win with a straight-set sweep over Gainesville, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21.

Sanger improves to 19-10-1 on the season and is in a tie for the fourth playoff spot out of District 9-4A.

Sanger is back home on Tuesday to take on Celina.