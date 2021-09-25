CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Briefly TWU

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkRaZ_0c7Vjcbh00

Volleyball

Pioneers defeated at Oklahoma Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY — TWU came up short in a 3-1 setback against Oklahoma Christian on Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.

Jessica Freehill had a team-high 10 kills, Lizzy Reed added 25 assists and Sydney Stroh had 28 digs for TWU (5-7, 1-2 Lone Star Conference).

Both teams played nearly flawless offensive volleyball in the opening set, with TWU hitting .295 and Oklahoma Christian (5-6, 1-2) hitting .341, and the Pioneers taking a 25-23 victory. However, the Eagles responded in the following three sets, winning 26-24, 25-23, and 25-14.

TWU’s Elizabeth Ugbaja and Tylar Roberson also added eight kills in the match, with Monica Wood turning in a match-high three blocks. Bailey Wozniak added 14 assists, while Yanely Pabon (16) and Roberson (13) both reached double figures in digs.

The Pioneers conclude their road trip Sunday with a 1 p.m. matchup at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

— From TWU sports information

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT feeling good about preseason progress as it looks to build on NCAA tournament win

A host of players contributed to North Texas’ run to back-to-back Conference USA titles the last two years. When it comes down to it, though, it was largely two players who led the way. Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons went down as two of the best of their era after helping guide the Mean Green to a win over Purdue in last season’s NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT wins 62nd home conference matchup

The Mean Green shut out UTEP 3-0 on Sunday to win their home conference opener. UNT has now gone 62 straight home conference matches without a loss. The team’s last conference loss at home came on Oct. 31, 2008. “Playing well at home and protecting our home field is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Volleyball Pioneers#Twu#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT turning to young players after losing key veterans to injury

North Texas had a pretty good idea of the way it wanted its offense to look just a few weeks ago. The Mean Green had a stout pair of running backs returning in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and looked like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Mean Green drop weekend's second game to Rice

Rhett Robinson recorded 14 kills and Truli Levy added eight, but North Texas fell to Rice in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-15) in the second game of Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon. The match started off well for the Mean Green, who led for most of the first set....
RICE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy