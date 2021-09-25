Briefly TWU

Volleyball

Pioneers defeated at Oklahoma Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY — TWU came up short in a 3-1 setback against Oklahoma Christian on Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.

Jessica Freehill had a team-high 10 kills, Lizzy Reed added 25 assists and Sydney Stroh had 28 digs for TWU (5-7, 1-2 Lone Star Conference).

Both teams played nearly flawless offensive volleyball in the opening set, with TWU hitting .295 and Oklahoma Christian (5-6, 1-2) hitting .341, and the Pioneers taking a 25-23 victory. However, the Eagles responded in the following three sets, winning 26-24, 25-23, and 25-14.

TWU’s Elizabeth Ugbaja and Tylar Roberson also added eight kills in the match, with Monica Wood turning in a match-high three blocks. Bailey Wozniak added 14 assists, while Yanely Pabon (16) and Roberson (13) both reached double figures in digs.

The Pioneers conclude their road trip Sunday with a 1 p.m. matchup at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

— From TWU sports information