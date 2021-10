Necessity is a mother. The recent injuries to Leafs prospects Joseph Woll and Ian Scott has thinned out the Leafs net so much that we’re actually seeing Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek split the net in an early preseason game. Not that it’s completely unusual to see that, but I’m sure options would have been appreciated. With the Marlies camp opening soon I’m sure the Leafs would also like to send their probable AHL netminders to work with their team. In that case it’s probably just Källgren making that trip, and today’s signing of Evan Cormier to a pro tryout contract makes that possible.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO