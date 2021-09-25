How to Install GTA 5 Mods On PC | Best GTA 5 Mods

GTA Online is revving up the bonuses this week. Take part in a few challenges for boosted RP and GTA$ this week, a free hoodie, and maybe win the car of the week. If you haven't stepped into Los Santos in a while, it's a good week to get back as there is a triple GTA$ and RP bonus in effect for participating in a round of Deadline. If you're feeling up to taking on the arena and blasting others with a light from your Shotaro, then you might win big, but even just entering will net something extra. There are certainly less flashy ways to go out, or to take the crown. Even if your bike winds up an exploded wreck, you'll still get rewarded. Well, that's one way to tempt people to enter the arena and compete.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO