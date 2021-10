Two second half goals proved to be the difference for North Bergen as the Bruins notched a 2-0 victory over North Hudson rival Union City in Union City. Gabby Delgado and Mia Rodriguez each added a goal for the Bruins, who improved their record to 4-1 on the season. Marlene Segura chipped in an assist for North Bergen, which received nine saves from Douua Befiki to shut out Union City (2-2).

