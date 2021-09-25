CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ vax status scramble might leave Wiggins shelved, but Kuminga caught up

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Department of Public Health said Friday that players, even those who receive a medical or religious exemption to avoid the vaccination, will not be allowed into Chase Center. At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time," the SFDPH said in a statement. Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement, even if they have a med...

