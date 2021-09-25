Andrew Wiggins’ request for COVID-19 vaccine exemption denied, won’t be able to play in Warriors home games
Andrew Wiggins' status for the upcoming NBA season was thrown into question Friday when the league denied his request for a religious exemption from San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Wiggins will not be able to play in Golden State Warriors home games at the Chase Center "until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements," the NBA said in a statement announcing the denial.www.warriorscentral.com
