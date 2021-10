LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teams with opposite records meet tonight at Joseph K. Ford Stadium when Tates Creek visits Lexington Catholic. The Knights (4-1) have had a week to correct what went wrong in a 43-7 loss to LCA. The 1-4 Commodores need to find some offensive punch against opponents within Lexington. Tates Creek was shut out by Bryan Station and Douglass earlier this season and has not defeated a Lexington public or private foe since 2019.

9 DAYS AGO