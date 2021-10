Sharing my data science experience on Malaysia National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) The National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, commonly known as PICK, is a national vaccination campaign that is currently being implemented by the Malaysian government as an approach to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia by successfully achieving herd immunity among its citizens and non-citizens that are residing in Malaysia.[1]

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO