THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Announcements

By Daniel Medina
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHQ Nordic celebrated its 10th anniversary by doing something special for its fans, announcing more games. Honestly, more companies should do this when celebrating anything. An anniversary, someone’s birthday, or getting a new office pet. The gamers would love it. Although we know something like that wouldn’t quite be possible, we are thankful to THQ Nordic. It wasn’t quite as big as the PlayStation Showcase but the 10th Anniversary celebration still had some great announcements that we wanted to highlight. For those who don’t know THQ Nordic, they’re responsible for games like Darksiders, MX vs ATV, Destroy All Humans, and even Kingdom Of Amalur. Oh, they’re also responsible for the Spongebob games. So what did they announce? Let’s get into it.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

