THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Announcements

Level Zero is a new asymmetrical horror game that takes place within a space station that is spiraling throughout the void of the cosmos. There isn’t a story mode to speak of, but the basic premise is easy enough to grasp. One team of players are engineers that must repair various parts of the ship without alerting the enemy. The other team is monsters that lurk in the corridors, stopping the players from accomplishing their mission. It is a simple enough setup for a video game and it has worked wonders for Dead by Daylight and even the ill-fated Friday The 13th. This new IP is being developed and published by DogHowl Games. Of course, this is a first-person experience where players will be in the shoes of the survivors, trying to escape the station. It provides an intense and intimate experience that very few games in this genre have managed to capture. On the other side of the bloody token, playing as the telepathic beasts hunting the survivors is a heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled affair.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO