Illinoisans definitely did not abandon vices during the pandemic. Agree with the method of otherwise, there’s no denying Illinois citizens are voting with their wallets. A total of $1.358 billion in fiscal 2021 state tax revenue was received between the lottery, casinos, video gaming, sports betting and horse racing. The Illinois Lottery registered sales of $3.41 billion in 2021, up more than $600 million from 2020.