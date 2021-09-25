CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OUR VIEW: Marking National Voter Registration Day

By Herald, Review editorial board
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting and voting rights have been a civil fighting ground in the last decade. There have always been issues with voting. But the discourse has fired as our divisions become more apparent and considerably louder. Maybe we can set aside our differences for a day and mark National Voter Registration...

