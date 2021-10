SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake girls varsity soccer team was defeated 7-0 by the Peru Central Nighthawks at home on Monday. Peru’s Hannah Meyers opened the scoring around the 14-minute mark of the first half. The goal was one of four that she scored in the contest. Meyers proved to be too much for the Red Storm’s defense.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO