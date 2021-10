This fall, add depth to your long drink with miso, celery, bell pepper—even bonito. By the nature of its format, the long drink—tall, iced and often sparkling—is the image of summer refreshment. This notion is only reinforced by the bright, citrusy drinks that typically fall into this category—that is, your Palomas, Gin & Tonics, Dark ’n’ Stormys and so forth. But, by turning to the earthy, umami side of the flavor spectrum, these same formulas can carry over across the seasons, becoming complex, contemplative drinks with the same craveability as their warm-weather counterparts.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO