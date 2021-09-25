'When is Louisville going to say enough?': 3 people killed in separate shootings Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than 24 hours, three separate shootings claim the lives of three different people in Louisville Friday. Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the city's latest shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood. According to LMPD, the officers who were stationed near the area of Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue heard several shots around 9 p.m. Friday. They say a 30-year-old man was found in the middle of Wilson Avenue.