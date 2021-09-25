CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When is Louisville going to say enough?': 3 people killed in separate shootings Friday

By Kaelin Massey
WLKY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than 24 hours, three separate shootings claim the lives of three different people in Louisville Friday. Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the city's latest shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood. According to LMPD, the officers who were stationed near the area of Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue heard several shots around 9 p.m. Friday. They say a 30-year-old man was found in the middle of Wilson Avenue.

Zee Hands
8d ago

It's time for parents to be parents! Kids need role models!! Kids are raising kids and the streets are too! Parents need to focus on what matters and not going to every concert, comedy show, and trying to keep up with the Jones!

Kim Brison
8d ago

Stop putting blame on the city you know who did it and saw it happen and if they don't speak up then you will be next or it could be your mother ,brother and really people of color are the ones at-risk so just as you fight when you say the police killed someone and protest and video tape do the same when you see or heard who did it or live with your self everyday your people get killed and no one to blame but your selves

Stephanie White
8d ago

LMPD has a bone to pick with the community for not allowing them to continue unlawful acts while on duty and handle procedures wrong. They stopped working when Breonna Taylor was murdered and i feel like they were very aware of the crime that has been building up. They know whose doing it and where they got those guns from too. I believe the city of Louisville is on burn out mode. Alot of officers quit forcing more work on the ones that stayed. Its too much across the board

IN THIS ARTICLE
